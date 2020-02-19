NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from a Daytona Beach hospital, his race team tweeted on Wednesday.

Roush Fenway Racing released a picture of Newman walking out of Halifax Medical Center, holding hands with his two daughters.

Newman, 42, was involved Monday in a horrific crash at the end of the rain-delayed Daytona 500, in which his car went airborne before being hit by an oncoming car. Newman, in his No. 6 Ford, was leading on the final lap, before contact sent him into the wall and flipping. Corey LaJoie hit Newman in the driver side door.

No details of Newman’s injuries have been released. It took crews more than 20 minutes to cut Newman from his burning car.

