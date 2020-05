After transferring from Kentucky to UCLA, Johnny Juzang has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible for the 2020-2021 season. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the news.

The former Kentucky guard announced his transfer intentions on March 27. One of the reasons he chose to transfer was to be closer to family. Juzang grew up near the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

In his one season at Kentucky, Juzang averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 28 games.