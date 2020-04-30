NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver

The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses while still preserving NCAA amateurism rules that are the bedrock of its existence. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Source: Keith Srakocic)
Posted:

The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools one time without sitting out a season.

Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation. Even with the board's recommendation, the Division I council could still vote on making the waiver change in May.

Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring. Athletes in all other sports are allowed a one-time exception so they can play right away after switching schools.

 