NCAA Rifle Championships, Zone C Diving Championships limited attendance at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In light of the NCAA’s announcement about limited attendance due to COVID-19 at NCAA events on Wednesday, two events on UK’s campus this week – the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships and Zone C Diving Championships – will be affected.

Attendance at both events will be limited to a reduced capacity, with only those on a participating team pass list permitted to enter.

For rifle championships at Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday, each member of participating team travel parties will be allowed up to six guests on the pass list. Those who already purchased tickets but are not on a pass list will not be able to enter the venue. Tickets for the NCAA Rifle Championship purchased directly through the UK Ticket Office or Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded in the form of the original payment. Refunds will be issued to the original purchaser of record. For questions, please contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4).

For diving at Lancaster Aquatic Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, each participating athlete will be allowed one guest and each participating team an additional two guests.

Any questions can be directed to BBNfirst@uky.edu via email.

