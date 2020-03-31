NFL to expand playoff teams from 12 to 14

The NFL's decision to expand the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams this season could have a major impact on the league based on how things have played out in the past.

There are several coaches who have gotten fired after finishing seventh in the conference who might have saved their jobs.

There are fans in Cleveland and Tampa Bay who wouldn't have had so long a drought between playoff appearances.

There are recent Super Bowl champions like this past season's Chiefs that would have had to play an extra playoff game.

