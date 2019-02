NFL Combine underway; eight Wildcats set to attend

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis. UK has eight former players attending the event.

The Wildcats invited are edge rusher Josh Allen, cornerback Derrick Baity, tight end C.J. Conrad, safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., linebacker Jordan Jones, running back Benny Snell Jr. and safety Darius West.

Former Madison Southern and Alabama running back Damien Harris is also attending the Combine.

Here are some measurements from Thursday’s check-in:

TE CJ Conrad Height: 6-4 4/8 Weight: 249 Hand: 9 2/8 Arm: 31 Wingspan: 74 1/8

RB Benny Snell Height: 5-10 3/8 Weight: 224 Hand: 9 3/8 Arm: 31 Wingspan: 74 2/8

RB Damien Harris Height: 5-10 1/8 Weight: 216 Hand: 9 6/8 Arm: 30 6/8 Wingspan: 72 7/8