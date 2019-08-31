NFL Roster Cuts: Tough day for UK's undrafted rookies

NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters on Saturday afternoon and C.J. Conrad did not stick with the New York Giants.

The rookie from Kentucky caught eight passes for 62 yards in the preseason. Also of note, George Asafo-Adjei, their seventh-round draft pick, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

It was a tough Saturday overall for a handful of undrafted rookies from Kentucky. Dorian Baker was cut by the Cleveland Browns and Bunchy Stallings was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Houston, the Texans have cut rookie cornerback Derrick Baity, Jr. and as for Chris Westry in Dallas, he has been placed on the IR with a hamstring injury.