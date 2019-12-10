NO.1 Louisville the latest to go down, Texas Tech wins 70-57

Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. It's the third time an unranked team has beaten an AP No. 1 this season. The Red Raiders had their biggest win since they made the NCAA championship game last season. Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Duke and Kentucky.