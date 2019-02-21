New deal makes Marrow highest-paid tight ends coach in country

In addition to adding “associate head coach” to his title, UK tight ends coach and chief recruiter Vince Marrow will pick up a hefty pay raise.

According to the University of Kentucky’s Office of Legal Counsel, Marrow will receive a promotion worth $600,000 beginning in 2019. His new three-year deal increases by $25,000 in each remaining season. That salary makes Marrow the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country.

Marrow’s previous deal paid him $475,000 in 2019.

Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran signed a new three-year contract. Gran will be paid $875,000 next season and his salary increases $25,000 in each of the following two years.

Wide receivers coach Michael Smith will make $450,000 a year through 2020. That’s an increase of $50,000 set in his original contract for 2019.

Gran and Marrow would each owe the school $150,000 for each remaining on their UK deal should they leave for another coaching job. Smith would owe UK $100,000 per each remaining season.

