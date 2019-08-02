New-look Frankfort has a different strength in 2019

Two words describe Frankfort football from 2018 to 2019. Special and different. Last season, the Panthers went 8-4 but look drastically different this time around.

"We don't have the height for the bulkiness that we used to have, but we'll get it," said lineman Jyden Graham.

"You know it was just something special that came around," said lineman Tayshaun Hamilton. "I wish I could have more of it but life goes on.

Gone are superb athletes like John Tillman and DaJuan Davis. In fact, of the more than 5800 yards of offense, less than 400 is back. The strength lies up front.

"It's different," said head coach Craig Foley. "It's young right now. Like I said, we will probably start a couple of freshmen. You know we graduated nine seniors last year and, out of the nine, seven of them were skilled kids who made big plays for us."