No. 1 Georgetown advances to NAIA Championship

No. 1 Georgetown College defeated No. 4 William Carey University (Miss.) 94-83, earning the program's seventh trip to the NAIA Championship.

Chris Coffey had a double-double for Georgetown with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Dominique Reid added 22 points and Eljay Cowherd had 14 points.

The Tigers will face the winner between No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) in Tuesday's NAIA Final. Georgetown will be playing for its third NAIA National Championship in program history.