Top-seeded Georgetown opened its NAIA Tournament run with a 77-57 win over No. 8 Rocky Mountain on Wednesday night.

This was the Tigers' first game since March 4 and after tying the Battlin' Bears 35-35 at halftime, Georgetown erupted in the second half to advance to Friday's second round.

Friday at 1:30, Georgetown will take on fifth-seeded LSU Shreveport. The Pilots beat William Jessup 83-65 on Wednesday.