Jacob Conway scored a game-high 26 points, Jake Ohmer added 13 points and top-ranked Georgetown hit eleven triples to take down Pikeville on the road Saturday 76-63.

The Tigers (21-0) have not lost since last February and have now won 31 consecutive games.

Georgetown returns to Davis-Reid Alumni Gym for a pair of home games on February 4 against Oakland City and February 6 against Thomas More.