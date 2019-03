Despite a combined 47 points from Ashton Woodard and Celia Kline, the 18th-ranked Transylvania women lost to top-ranked Thomas More 89-74 Friday in the Sweet 16.

Friday marked the Pioneers' first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16 and they finish their record-breaking season with a 27-3 record.

Woodard led the way with 25 points and Kline poured in 22 points thanks to four triples.