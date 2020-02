Sloan Gayan picked up her first career win and No. 10 Kentucky hammered Detroit Mercy 15-3 Sunday afternoon to improve to 7-2.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 7-2 overall on the season through two weeks of play, with its only two losses coming against Arizona State this weekend.

Gayan moves to 1-0 on the year, only allowing a three-run home run in the top of the third inning for the only Titan damage of the afternoon.

The Wildcats visit Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday night.