No. 10 Kentucky upset on the road at South Carolina

South Carolina hit a three-pointer as time expired to upset No. 10 Kentucky 81-78 on Wednesday. It was the first conference win for the Gamecocks and the first conference loss for Kentucky.

After Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley tied the game at 78-78 with a jumper in the final ten seconds, South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard delivered the game-winning three-pointer off the glass as time expired.

Couisnard finished with a game-high 26 points for the Gamecocks. Kentucky was led in scoring by Immanuel Quickley with 20 point.