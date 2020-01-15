No. 10 Kentucky upset on the road at South Carolina

Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) looks for a shot as South Carolina's Maik Kotsar, left, and Justin Minaya defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
COLUMBIA, Sc (WKYT) - South Carolina hit a three-pointer as time expired to upset No. 10 Kentucky 81-78 on Wednesday. It was the first conference win for the Gamecocks and the first conference loss for Kentucky.

After Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley tied the game at 78-78 with a jumper in the final ten seconds, South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard delivered the game-winning three-pointer off the glass as time expired.

Couisnard finished with a game-high 26 points for the Gamecocks. Kentucky was led in scoring by Immanuel Quickley with 20 point.

 
