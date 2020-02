No. 10 Kentucky collected its fifth-straight win on Tuesday with a 79-76 win over LSU in Baton Rouge.

Immanuel Quickley scored a game-high 21 points. Tyrese Maxey had 14 points and Nick Richards chipped in 13 points.

Kentucky takes a one and a half game lead on Auburn for first-place in the SEC standings.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game against Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m.