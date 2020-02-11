No. 12 Kentucky rallies from 14 down, beats Vanderbilt 78-64

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) blocks Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee's (0) shot from behind during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Updated: Tue 9:19 PM, Feb 11, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit this season to beat Vanderbilt 78-64.

With the win, Kentucky keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU.

The Wildcats also won their eighth straight over Vanderbilt, though this was the fifth time in this streak that they've had to rally from a double-digit deficit. This time, they trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime before rallying to win coach John Calipari's 400th game at Kentucky.

 
