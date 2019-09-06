No. 12 Kentucky splits pair of matches against Top 25 foes

After falling to No. 23 Creighton Friday afternoon, No. 12 Kentucky volleyball bounced back Friday night and beat No. 15 Southern Cal 3-1.

The Wildcats (3-2) play Northern Iowa on Saturday to wrap up tournament play.

In Friday's win against the Trojans, four players finished with double-digit kills and Madison Lilley recorded a season-high 54 assists.

“I thought we showed some impressive resiliency after letting the third set slip away,” Craig Skinner, UK head coach said. “Kendyl Paris and Leah Meyer did an exceptional job of hitting behind the setter, which led to a lot of points tonight. Defensively, we were a lot better tonight as opposed to this afternoon, so it was goof to see the players make the adjustments necessary to be successful.”

Edmond was the Kentucky offensive leader in the match with 17 kills, one of four Wildcats with 10-plus kills in the match. Stumler notched the double-double with 13 kills to go along with her 10 digs, Leah Meyer had 12 terminations and junior Kendyl Paris had 10.