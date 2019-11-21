No. 13 Kentucky defeats Morehead State 79-54

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and Sabrina Haines added 14 as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team thumped Morehead State 79-54 on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

For Howard, it was just another night at the office. The Cleveland, Tennessee, scored at least 20 points for the second time this season and the 12th time in her career. Wednesday's game was also the 30th time in 37 games during Howard's career that she has scored in double figures.

Kentucky (5-0) used its pressure defense to affect Morehead State all night. The Cats forced 25 turnovers and turned those miscues into 35 points. Meanwhile, Kentucky committed just six turnovers in the game, leading to only nine MSU points. The Cats hit 29 of 73 (39.7 percent) from the floor, including 11 of 32 (34.4 percent) from behind the arc. MSU made 16 of 47 (34.0 percent) of its shots, but the Eagles hit just three of 14 (21.4 percent) from long-range.

Kentucky returns to Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, hosting Grambling. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.