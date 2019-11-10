No. 13 Kentucky rolls past Middle Tennessee 67-52

Amanda Paschal scored a career-high 16 points, Sabrina Haines added 12 points and No. 13 Kentucky beat Middle Tennessee on the road 67-52.

Ogechi Anyagaligbo had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Kentucky. Kentucky hit 25 of 64 (39.1 percent) from the floor, including seven of 21 (33.3 percent) from behind the arc. Middle Tennessee made 19 of 50 (38 percent) from the field, including just one of 12 (8.3 percent) from behind the arc.

The Wildcats return home to host Stetson Wednesday at 7:00.

