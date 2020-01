No. 13 Kentucky trailed Vanderbilt by seven at halftime, but used a second half rally to secure the 71-62 win on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey led UK with 17 points. Nick Richards finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds. Ashton Hagans added 12 points.

Vanderbilt was led by Saban Lee with 21 points.

Next up Kentucky plays Auburn on Saturday.