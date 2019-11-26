No. 14 Kentucky thumps Grambling State

The 14th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team used a 21-2 run in the second quarter to break open a close game, and the Cats went on to beat Grambling State 81-35 on Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 27 points to lead Kentucky to its sixth straight win, against no losses, to start the season. For Howard, it was her third game this season with at least 20 points, and the 13th such game in her UK career.

Sophomore Blair Green had 12 points for the Cats, tying her season high. The Harlan County, Kentucky, native hit five of her six shots from the floor, including two of three from behind the arc. Senior Jaida Roper was also in double figures for Kentucky, with 10 points, while adding seven assists.