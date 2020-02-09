No. 15 Kentucky blanks No. 7 Minnesota, stays perfect at 4-0

Meghan Schorman and Grace Baalman dazzled in the circle and No. 15 Kentucky blanked No. 7 Minnesota 7-0 Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

Schorman started off the game, and went 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, a walk and four strikeouts. Baalman came in during the fifth inning and shut the door on the Golden Gophers, allowing no hits in 2.2 innings with three strikeouts.

Run Recap

Mallory Peyton started the game with a home run to left center in the top of the second inning. UK 1, MINN 0

Kayla Kowalik had a two-RBI single in the top of the third inning and she came around to score on a Lauren Johnson RBI groundout. UK 4, MINN 0

In the top of the fifth, Tatum Spangler hit her first-career home run to right field and it increased the Kentucky lead to 5-0. UK 5, MINN 0

Kentucky plated a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning as Rylea Smith notched an RBI single up the middle to score Spangler and Kowalik came around to score on a first & third that was executed perfectly. FINAL - #15 Kentucky 7, #7 Minnesota 0