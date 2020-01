Ashton Hagans led the way against his home state school and No. 15 Kentucky defeated Georgia 89-79 in Rupp on Tuesday.

Nick Richards added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Immanuel Quickley and EJ Montgomery had 12 points and 10 points respectively.

The 89 points are the most scored by the Wildcats in SEC play this season.

Up next the Wildcats travel to Lubbock on Saturday to face No. 18 Texas Tech.