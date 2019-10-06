No. 15 Kentucky rallies to beat No. 12 Florida in five sets

Down 2-1 entering the fourth set, No. 15 Kentucky completed the comeback to beat No. 12 Florida in five sets Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

In Sunday's clash of SEC heavyweights, the Wildcats beat the Gators 25-12, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-8.

Senior Leah Edmond led Kentucky with 19 kills and Alli Stumler followed suit with 15 kills. Grad transfer Leah Meyer added 11 kills and seven blocks.

Kentucky (11-4, 4-0) has now won 29 straight SEC matches dating back to 2017 and will welcome Georgia to town on Friday night.