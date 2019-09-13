No. 15 Kentucky sweeps Cleveland State in home opener

No. 15 Kentucky opened its home schedule Friday morning with a 3-0 sweep of Cleveland State.

The Wildcats (5-2) were led by Leah Edmond, Alli Stumler and Leah Meyer. Edmond finished with 14 kills and 11 digs, Stumler finished one kill away from her third double-double of the season and Meyer recorded eight kills.

Madison Lilley paced the Kentucky offense with 38 assists and seven digs.

Kentucky hosts Florida Gulf Coast Friday night at 8:30 and wraps up the Bluegrass Battle Saturday at 4:00 against Indiana.