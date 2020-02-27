No. 15 Kentucky tops Georgia 88-77 on senior night

Rhyne Howard scored 25 points, Sabrina Haines added 15 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Georgia 88-77 Thursday on senior night.

Ogechi Anyagaligbo, Nae Nae Cole, Sabrina Haines, Amanda Paschal and Jaida Roper were all honored before tip-off at Memorial Coliseum.

Anyagaligbo scored 10 points and Roper added 14 points.

The Wildcats (21-6, 10-5) wrap up the regular season Sunday at Vanderbilt. A win in Nashvillle would just about guarantee a top four seed and a double bye in next week's SEC Tournament.