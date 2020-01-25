No. 15 Kentucky tops No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in OT thriller

Nick Richards scored 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley added 21 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 on the road to snap the Red Raiders' 54-game non-conference home winning streak.

The Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders 12-10 in overtime.

The Wildcats opened the game with a 10-5 lead after a bucket from EJ Montgomery.

Down 34-31 near the end of the first half, Tyrese Maxey hit a jumper and Immanuel Quickley beat the buzzer with a three near half-court to take a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Kentucky led 59-50 with 7:44 left, but Texas Tech answered with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 63.

In overtime, the Wildcats opened up a 72-66 lead and Texas Tech would storm back to tie the game at 74 with 0:25 left.

Nick Richards hit a pair of free throws with 0:10 left and Kentucky held on for a critical road win.

Kentucky (15-4) returns to SEC action Wednesday night against Vanderbilt. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

Texas Tech (12-7) returns to Big 12 play Wednesday night against No. 14 West Virginia.