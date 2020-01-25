No. 15 Kentucky tops No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in OT thriller

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball for three points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
By  | 
Posted:

LUBBOCK, Texas Nick Richards scored 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley added 21 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 on the road to snap the Red Raiders' 54-game non-conference home winning streak.

The Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders 12-10 in overtime.

The Wildcats opened the game with a 10-5 lead after a bucket from EJ Montgomery.

Down 34-31 near the end of the first half, Tyrese Maxey hit a jumper and Immanuel Quickley beat the buzzer with a three near half-court to take a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Kentucky led 59-50 with 7:44 left, but Texas Tech answered with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 63.

In overtime, the Wildcats opened up a 72-66 lead and Texas Tech would storm back to tie the game at 74 with 0:25 left.

Nick Richards hit a pair of free throws with 0:10 left and Kentucky held on for a critical road win.

Kentucky (15-4) returns to SEC action Wednesday night against Vanderbilt. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

Texas Tech (12-7) returns to Big 12 play Wednesday night against No. 14 West Virginia.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus