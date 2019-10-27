No. 16 Kentucky beats Ole Miss 3-1 on the road

Gabby Curry had 29 digs, Cameron Scheitzach tallied a career-high 50 assists and No. 16 Kentucky beat Ole Miss on the road 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23) to improve to 15-5, 7-1 in the SEC.

Offensively, Leah Edmond pounded out 22 kills, including three of the final five points of the match.

“I’m just really proud of our resilience on the road.” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “It was a great job by Cam (Scheitzach) of stepping up and making a huge difference today. Our defense was significant which led to our outside hitters being able to score a lot of points for us to be able to seal the win.”

The Wildcats return to Lexington to host Texas A&M on November 1.