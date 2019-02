No. 16 Kentucky beat California 5-0 on Saturday afternoon and lost to No. 1 UCLA 12-4 later in the day to finish the 2019 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 3-2 record.

Kentucky (9-7) beat North Carolina and Bethune-Cookman as well and lost to Washington and UCLA.

The Wildcats return to action March 1 in Carbondale, Illinois against Southern Illinois, Murray State, Wichita State and Saint Louis.