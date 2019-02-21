No. 16 Kentucky earns big win at No. 13 South Carolina

Rhyne Howard and Taylor Murray each scored 17 points as the 16th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team topped No. 13 South Carolina 65-57 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. With the win, the Wildcats snapped a nine-game overall losing streak to the Gamecocks, and a six-game losing skid in Columbia.

Howard, the seven-time SEC Freshman of the Week this season, added four rebounds and three steals, while Murray tied a season high with eight rebounds, adding five assists and four steals in the win, Kentucky's fifth in a row.

Kentucky (22-5, 9-4 SEC) got 12 points from senior Maci Morris, including 10 big points in the second half.