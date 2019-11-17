No. 17 Kentucky takes down No. 11 Florida in five sets

Leah Edmond rattled off 30 kills, Alli Stumler had a career-high 27 kills and No. 17 Kentucky beat No. 11 Florida (25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12) Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.

Edmond's 30 kills are a career high and the most by a Kentucky player in a match since 2004.

“Just really proud of the heart and guts of this team to fight back under pressure,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “We’ve gone through a lot this week, and as a staff we are really proud of our team for showing so much resilience. The team performance was great, but the point production from Alli Stumler and Leah Edmond is something that Kentucky may not have ever seen before.”

Kentucky improves to 20-6, 13-2 in the SEC with Sunday's win. Florida is also 13-2, meaning the two schools are tied atop the SEC with three matches to go.

The Wildcats host No. 24 Missouri Wednesday night at 7:00.