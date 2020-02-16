No. 18 Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi State 73-62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Rhyne Howard scored 26 points, Chasity Patterson added 15 points and No. 18 Kentucky upset No. 6 Mississippi State 73-62 to record its first Top 10 win since 2017.

The Wildcats led 35-32 at the break and outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the third quarter to open things up at Memorial Coliseum.

With Howard's 26-point performance, the sophomore star has now eclipsed 1,000 points for her career.

Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) is now tied for fourth in the SEC with Arkansas and Texas A&M. The top four teams in the conference standings get double byes in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats visit Ole Miss on February 20.

 
