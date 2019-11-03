No. 2 Kentucky set to face No. 1 Michigan State in NYC

For just the second time in Division 1 history, the top two teams in the AP Top 25 begin their seasons against each other. It's No. 2 Kentucky against No. 1 Michigan State Tuesday night at 9:30 in New York City.

All-time, the Wildcats are 5-3 in 1-2 matchups and it's hard to preview this showdown at Madison Square Garden without thinking about last season's blowout loss to Duke in the Champions Classic.

Kentucky was completely outclassed, but all things considered, it didn't really matter.

"I don't think it was quite us," said John Calipari. "They were really good. They deserved to win by 50 the way the game played. Their guys played better than my guys."

"I would also tell you that at the end of the year, if you think that we would have had three guys go in the (NBA) draft and then go into the league doing what they're doing, if you had watched that game you would have said it's never happening. These guys know. I mean, this is so early in the season, I can't predict what goes on."

The game can be seen on ESPN.