No. 20 Marshall downs No. 15 Kentucky in C-USA showdown

Updated: Sun 7:01 PM, Nov 03, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WKYT) -- After a scoreless first half, senior Jonas Westmeyer scored in the 63rd minute and that was the only goal of the day as No. 20 Marshall beat No. 15 Kentucky 1-0.

Photo: UK Athletics

The loss ends the Wildcats' hopes for a second consecutive C-USA regular season title. Kentucky (10-3-3, 3-2-1 C-USA) wraps up the regular season November 8 at home against UAB on Senior Day.

Kentucky led Marshall 8-3 in first-half shot attempts, including the period's only three shots on goal.

 
