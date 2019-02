Mallory Peyton drilled her fourth homer of the weekend to send No. 21 Kentucky to a 12-3 win over No. 22 Oregon Saturday afternoon.

Katie Reed, Mallory Peyton and Abbey Cheek all hit home runs in the game, helping pace the UK offense to its second 13-run game in as many days against a power-five team.

Kentucky (5-5) wraps up tournament play against James Madison Sunday at 1pm on ESPN3.