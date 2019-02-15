No. 21 Kentucky routs Hofstra, Utah to give Lawson 400th win at UK

Courtesy: UK Softball
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKYT) -- No. 21 Kentucky outscored Utah and Hofstra by a combined 21-2 and dominated day two of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational to give Rachel Lawson her 400th career win at UK.

In Friday's opener against Hofstra, the Wildcats (4-4) beat the Pride 8-0 in five innings and both Alex Martens and Mallory Peyton homered.

Friday afternoon, the Wildcats hammered Utah 13-2 in five innings. Kentucky scored ten runs in the second inning and Peyton led the way offensively with 4 RBI and a home run.

Kentucky will face No. 11 Texas Saturday morning at 10am on the SEC Network and No. 19 Oregon Saturday at 4pm on ESPNU.

 
