No. 22 Tennessee completes weekend sweep of Kentucky

Kentucky ace Zack Thompson struck out nine batters over seven innings, but gave up four runs and No. 22 Tennessee completed the sweep of the Wildcats 8-2 on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first five innings, the Volunteers cracked it open with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Zeke Lewis answered in the bottom of the sixth with his first career homer and Ryan Shinn added a solo shot, but those were Kentucky's lone two runs of the game.

With the loss, the Wildcats drop to 20-20, 4-14 in the SEC. Kentucky visits Western Kentucky on April 23 before a road trip to Florida next weekend.