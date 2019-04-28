No. 23 Kentucky makes statement, wins series at No. 3 Alabama

In the longest game in program history, No. 23 Kentucky won its second-ever series at No. 3 Alabama with a 3-2 win in thirteen innings.

Alex Martens had the game-winning RBI in the top of the 13th and Autumn Humes pitched 7.1 innings of relief, allowing only one hit to one of the best scoring offenses in the nation.

Sunday’s win marked Kentucky’s first win in extra innings this season, and was the first time this season the Wildcats won a rubber match in Southeastern Conference play. This weekend marked the second-ever series win over Alabama – as UK defeated the Tide two games to one in Tuscaloosa back in 2013.