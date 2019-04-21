No. 23 Kentucky takes two from No. 14 Auburn on Senior Day

Kentucky's Class of 2019 beat the Auburn Tigers for the first time Sunday and they beat them twice to sweep a Sunday doubleheader on Senior Weekend.

In Game 1, Kayla Kowalik drove in two runs and four other Wildcats recorded an RBI in a 7-0 win over the Tigers.

Grace Baalman pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only one hit to improve to 7-8 this season.

In Game 2, senior Jenny Schaper blasted two homers, Alex Martens drilled a 3-run homer and Kentucky completed the Sunday sweep with a 7-3 win.

Kentucky (28-18, 11-9) wraps up its series against Auburn on Monday night with a 7pm first pitch at John Cropp Stadium.