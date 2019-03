The No. 3 Georgetown Tigers (28-4) hit 18 three-pointers in a 104-75 win over Life University to win the Mid-South Conference Championship.

Troy Steward finished with 26 points, including eight three-pointers.

This is the first conference title for Georgetown since 2016, when the Tigers also won the regular season and tournament title.

Georgetown now waits to find out its seed and bracket for the 2019 NAIA Men's Division I National Championship.