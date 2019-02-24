No. 3 Texas Tech routs UK 19-4, completes series sweep

No. 3 Texas Tech jumped out to a 12-2 lead through four innings and finished off Kentucky 19-4 in Sunday's series finale to complete the series sweep.

The UK pitching staff issued 13 walks in the loss and starter Dillon Marsh only lasted two innings after giving up six earned runs.

The Wildcats (3-3) return to Lexington to open Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday afternoon against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch for the inaugural game in the new $49 million facility is set for 4 p.m. ET with a host of pregame ceremonies preceding the contest.