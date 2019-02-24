No. 3 Texas Tech routs UK 19-4, completes series sweep

Photo: Elise Bressler, Texas Tech Athletics
By  | 
Posted:

LUBBOCK, Texas (WKYT) -- No. 3 Texas Tech jumped out to a 12-2 lead through four innings and finished off Kentucky 19-4 in Sunday's series finale to complete the series sweep.

The UK pitching staff issued 13 walks in the loss and starter Dillon Marsh only lasted two innings after giving up six earned runs.

The Wildcats (3-3) return to Lexington to open Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday afternoon against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch for the inaugural game in the new $49 million facility is set for 4 p.m. ET with a host of pregame ceremonies preceding the contest.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus