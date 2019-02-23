No. 4 Kentucky drills 11 triples, blows out Auburn 80-53

PJ Washington scored twenty plus points for the tenth time this season in a 24-point performance and No. 4 Kentucky buried eleven threes in an 80-53 win over Auburn.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points for the Wildcats, Ashton Hagans added 14 points and Keldon Johnson had a ridiculous stat line of eight points and 17 rebounds.

The Wildcats (23-4, 12-2) have now won three straight games after that loss to LSU and with the Tigers win over Tennessee Saturday, the top three teams in the SEC all have two losses.

Tuesday night, No. 4 Kentucky returns to action against Arkansas. The tip is set for 9:00 on the SEC Network.