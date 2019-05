Madison Central scored three runs in the fifth inning to build a 4-0 lead and held off Saint Xavier from there to beat the top-ranked team in Kentucky 5-3.

Ben Snapp belted a two-run double in the fifth inning to put the Indians in front 3-0 and they used a pair of squeeze plays to build that 4-0 lead.

The Indians (20-7) will face Lexington Catholic in the Fayette County Invitational Tournament Friday at 5:30 p.m.