Tip-in at buzzer lifts No. 19 LSU past No. 5 Kentucky

Kavell Bigby-Williams's tip-in at the buzzer lifted No. 19 LSU to a 73-71 win over fifth-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday night.

With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) has beaten Kentucky (20-4, 10-2).

Tremont Waters, who finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give LSU a two-point lead before Johnson's free throws tied it.

Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams scored 12 each and Mays had 11 for the Tigers.

PJ Washington scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats, who had an 10-game winning streak snapped.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats fell to 4-2 against ranked teams this season. Kentucky hosts top-ranked Tennessee Saturday in the first of two games between the ranked foes. The Wildcats and Volunteers will play in a rematch on March 2 in Knoxville in a game that could determine the SEC regular-season champion.

LSU: The Tigers remain in contention to receive one of four byes in the SEC Tournament. LSU is a game ahead of Kentucky in the SEC standings. LSU has a favorable schedule and hosts league leader Tennessee on Feb. 23 in Baton Rouge.

HOME STREAK ENDS

Kentucky had a 17-game home winning streak snapped, including 13 this season.

UP NEXT

LSU is at Georgia Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee on Saturday night.

