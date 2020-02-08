No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) blocks the shot of Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb 8, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia 80-73 for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Cardinals led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left.

Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch's two free throws put Louisville ahead for good. Tomas Woldetensae had 27 points with seven 3-pointers for Virginia.

The Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC) visit Georgia Tech on February 12.

 
