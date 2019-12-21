No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in Las Vegas

D.J. Carton scored a team-high 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 points and No. 5 Ohio State beat No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 Saturday night at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Nate Sestina led the Wildcats with 17 points and finished 5-8 from three-point land. Tyrese Maxey scored 15 points and Ashton Hagans added 14.

Kentucky trailed 37-36 at halftime and could never re-take the lead in the second half.

Kentucky (8-3) returns to action on December 28 at home against Louisville. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 3:45 on WKYT.

Ohio State (11-1) faces off with West Virginia on December 29 at 12:00.