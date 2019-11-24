No. 5 seed Indiana blanks Kentucky 3-0 in NCAA Tournament

After beating Loyola Chicago in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, fifth-seeded Indiana ended the Wildcats' run with a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Hoosier freshman Victor Bezerra scored all three goals for Indiana. The Wildcats finished Sunday's match with seven total shots, with four of those on target.

Kentucky (13-5-3) finishes the season with at least 13 wins for the seventh time in school history. The total is the second-highest of Cedergren’s eight-year tenure, following a school-record 19 wins in 2018.