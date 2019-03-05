No. 6 Kentucky avoids scare, beats Ole Miss 80-76

Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro combined for 42 points and No. 6 Kentucky bounced back from Saturday's loss to Tennessee with a 80-76 win at Ole Miss.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures, including PJ Washington with 13 points. The sophomore also had two of UK's seven blocks. Nick Richards had a game-high four blocks for the Wildcats.

Tyler Herro hit two threes in the win and poured in 20 points and five rebounds.

Kentucky (25-5, 14-3) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Florida. The game tips off at 2:00 on WKYT.